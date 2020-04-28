Life Sciences

Amag Pharma Appoints Rainier’s Myers to Succeed CEO William Heiden

Sarah de Crescenzo

April 28th, 2020

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMAG) on Tuesday announced Scott Myers has been appointed its new CEO. Myers was most recently CEO of bladder cancer drug developer Rainier Therapeutics. Previously he served as CEO of Cascadian Therapeutics, which was acquired by Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) in 2018. He also spent time as CEO of medical device company Aerocrine AB.

At Amag, Myers succeeds William Heiden, who has served as CEO of the Waltham, MA company for eight years. Amag announced in January that Heiden would be leaving, as well as plans to divest its two commercialized women’s health products.

