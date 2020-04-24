Early Bird Sale Ends Today for Xcelerating Life Sciences Boston: Biopharma’s Future in Digital Health

Xconomy Boston —

Learn how digital tech is accelerating medical breakthroughs by registering your team to attend Xcelerating Life Sciences Boston: Biopharma’s Future in Digital Health. The early bird sale for the online conference and networking event ends this Friday, April 24 at midnight. This is your last chance to save!

The May 13, 2020 forum will explore the accomplishments of large- and small-scale companies, and how to handle the hurdles that lie ahead as the industry adopts digital health. Through three panels, we’ll cover the impact of and novel approaches to:

Machine learning

Home-based monitoring

Personalized diagnostics

Software-based treatments

See the full agenda. Your registration includes all the following benefits: