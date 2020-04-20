Life Sciences

Ohana Biosciences announced it appointed Ramiro Castro-Santamaria, a urologist and family medicine physician, as its chief medical officer. Castro-Santamaria was most recently vice president of clinical sciences and head of rheumatology at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK), where he spent 14 years serving in various clinical development and R&D roles. His prior experience includes roles at Boehringer Ingelheim and at Pharmacia, later acquired by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

The Cambridge, MA-based biotech, which spun out from Flagship Pioneering this year, is advancing fertility and contraceptive programs based on its research into sperm biology. Its CEO, Amber Salzman, is also a former GlaxoSmithKline executive.

