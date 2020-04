TearClear Taps Former Shire Executive Robert Dempsey as CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Eye drug developer TearClear has appointed Robert Dempsey to serve as its CEO. Demsey was most recently global head of ophthalmology at Shire, which was acquired by Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK). TearClear says Dempsey’s hire comes as the company approaches the initial close of a Series B round of funding that could reach up to $25 million. The Boston-based company says its technology captures preservatives in drugs before they reach the surface of the eye.