Neil Graham has joined Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVLO) as its chief development officer. He was most recently vice president of immunology and inflammation at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN). Graham’s experience also includes positions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Trimeris. Evelo is developing oral biologic drugs that address the small intestinal axis, which plays role in the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems. In 2018, the Cambridge, MA-based company raised $85 million from its IPO.

