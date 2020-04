Tango Therapeutics Appoints Beckman as Chief Financial Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Daniella Beckman is now the permanent chief financial officer of Tango Therapeutics after holding the role in an interim capacity. Her experience includes financial positions at Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Coley Pharmaceuticals, Biogen Idec, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Cambridge, MA-based Tango recently raised $60 million in Series B financing to support continued development of cancer drugs based on a concept called synthetic lethality.