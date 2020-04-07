Morphic Appoints ArQule’s Schegerin Chief Financial, Operating Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Morphic Therapeutic (NASDAQ: MORF) has named Marc Schegerin as its chief financial officer and chief operating officer. Schegerin was most recently CFO at cancer drug developer ArQule, which Merck (NYSE: MRK) agreed to acquire in December for $2.7 billion. Schegerin joins another recent addition to Morphic’s C suite, Peter Linde, who joined the company in March as chief medical officer.

Schegerin’s prior experience includes healthcare investment banking roles at CitiGroup (NYSE: C) and Bank of America Merrill Lynch (NYSE: BAC) and industry management roles at Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE).

Morphic, a Waltham, MA-based company, raised $80 million in September 2018 to move its investigational oral medicines for chronic diseases into the clinic. The biotech’s drug candidates target a family of proteins on the surface of cells called integrins.