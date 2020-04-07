Interactive, Online Xcelerating Life Sciences Boston Event Set for May 13

In the Boston biotech hub, much progress has been made advancing digital health, but significant scientific, technological, financial, and regulatory challenges remain. Join us May 13, 2020 for our Xcelerating Life Sciences Boston: Biopharma’s Future in Digital Health interactive online event to learn the latest trends, and network with leading entrepreneurs, scientists, and investors. Agenda includes expert panels on:

The Convergence of Data Supporting Emerging Therapies

Navigating Regulations

Following the Patient

Your registration includes all the following benefits:

Access to all-original content through our live stream webcast and Q&A

Access to our custom networking app to connect with attendees and speakers pre- and post-event

Invitation to our reception this December in Boston (can be transferred to a colleague)

While some of this program will focus on the Boston ecosystem, we’re confident the content will be valuable to the larger life sciences community and encourage all to register. See the speaker lineup and view the full agenda.