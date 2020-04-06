Xconomy Releases Coronavirus Special Report on Containing the Pandemic Through Innovation & Investment

Xconomy Boston —

Based on the latest news and analysis, as well as conversations from industry experts during the Combatting Coronavirus live panel at BIO-Europe Spring®, Xconomy’s free special report delivers the latest COVID-19 news from the frontlines as top biotech and investment players offer their best plans and current progress in stemming and ultimately defeating the current worldwide pandemic.

Download the report here.

Content includes:

Regeneron, Moderna, and J&J’s ongoing battle against COVID-19

How governments and the private sector must step up funding coronavirus R&D efforts

Lessons learned from China two months on

The need to rapidly ramp-up pandemic vaccine production capacity

How the virus has shaken investors and led to an M&A and financing slowdown

This report is sponsored by ICON, BioProcess International, and LeadingBiotech, and supported by EBD Group.