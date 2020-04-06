Life Sciences

Seres Therapeutics Taps Alkermes’s von Moltke as Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

April 6th, 2020

Xconomy Boston — 

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) has appointed Lisa von Moltke to serve as its executive vice president and chief medical officer. She is joining the Cambridge, MA-based microbiome drug developer from Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS), where she was senior vice president and head of clinical development. Her experience also includes positions at Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK). The most advanced Seres program, SER-109, is in Phase 3 testing as a treatment for recurrent Clostridium difficile infection.

Frank Vinluan is an Xconomy editor based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan@xconomy.com. Follow @frankvinluan

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

We offer a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now

© 2007-2020, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.