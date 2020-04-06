Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) has appointed Lisa von Moltke to serve as its executive vice president and chief medical officer. She is joining the Cambridge, MA-based microbiome drug developer from Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS), where she was senior vice president and head of clinical development. Her experience also includes positions at Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK). The most advanced Seres program, SER-109, is in Phase 3 testing as a treatment for recurrent Clostridium difficile infection.