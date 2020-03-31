Rhythm Pharma Files Drug Application, Names Hunter Smith Interim CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Hunter Smith, chief financial officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM), has been appointed interim CEO. He takes the place of Keith Gottesdiener, who announced in January that he planned to leave his executive positions and the board of directors after Rhythm submitted a new drug application for setmelanotide. The application was filed with the FDA earlier this month.

Setmelanotide was developed to treat two rare, inherited obesity disorders: pro-opiomelanocortin deficiency and leptin receptor deficiency. Boston-based Rhythm expects to submit an application for the drug to the European Medicines Agency in the second quarter of 2020.