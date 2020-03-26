Fusion Pharmaceuticals Taps James O’Leary as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Clinical-stage oncology company Fusion Pharmaceuticals has appointed James O’Leary as its chief medical officer.

Fusion is developing new radiopharmaceuticals—pharmaceutical drugs containing radioactive isotopes—to treat a range of types of cancer.

O’Leary’s experience includes roles at biotechs including ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN), Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IDRA), Array Biopharma, and Deciphera (NASDAQ: DCPH), and pharma companies including Takeda (NYSE: TAK), Bayer, and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). In his most recent role, at Takeda, O’Leary was a global project team leader for a late-stage asset directing global strategy and regulatory approvals.

Fusion’s lead program, FPI-1434, is in Phase 1 testing, a study being funded by proceeds from a Series B financing of more than $100 million completed in 2019. The company has offices in Boston and in Hamilton, Ontario.