Akcea Therapeutics Promotes Damien McDevitt to CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKCA) has appointed Damien McDevitt as its chief executive officer, the company announced Tuesday.

Akcea, a subsidiary of Carlsbad, CA-based Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS), is advancing a group of experimental rare disease drugs discovered by its parent company. McDevitt had been serving as Akcea’s interim CEO since September 2019, when CEO Paula Soteropoulos, president Sarah Boyce, and chief operating officer Jeff Goldberg left the Boston-based company in a sudden management shakeup.

McDevitt joined Ionis as its chief business officer in June 2018 from Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD), where he served as senior vice president, corporate development. His experience includes business development roles at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK).