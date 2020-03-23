Epizyme Names Infinity’s Jeffery Kutok as Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) has appointed Jeffery Kutok as its chief scientific officer to guide the Cambridge, MA-based company’s scientific strategy following the FDA’s approval earlier this year of its first drug as a treatment for epithelioid sarcoma.

Kutok was most recently executive vice president and chief scientific officer at Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI), which is also based in Cambridge.

The Epizyme drug, tazemetostat (Tazverik), is the first FDA-approved treatment for epithelioid sarcoma, a rare and often fatal soft tissue cancer typically diagnosed in adults between 20 and 40. Epizyme has also asked the FDA to review tazemetostat as a potential treatment for follicular lymphoma, a cancer of white blood cells called lymphocytes.