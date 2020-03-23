Life Sciences

Epizyme Names Infinity’s Jeffery Kutok as Chief Scientific Officer

Sarah de Crescenzo

March 23rd, 2020

Xconomy Boston — 

Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) has appointed Jeffery Kutok as its chief scientific officer to guide the Cambridge, MA-based company’s scientific strategy following the FDA’s approval earlier this year of its first drug as a treatment for epithelioid sarcoma.

Kutok was most recently executive vice president and chief scientific officer at Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI), which is also based in Cambridge.

The Epizyme drug, tazemetostat (Tazverik), is the first FDA-approved treatment for epithelioid sarcoma, a rare and often fatal soft tissue cancer typically diagnosed in adults between 20 and 40. Epizyme has also asked the FDA to review tazemetostat as a potential treatment for follicular lymphoma, a cancer of white blood cells called lymphocytes.

Sarah de Crescenzo is an Xconomy editor based in San Diego. You can reach her at sdecrescenzo@xconomy.com. Follow @sarahdc

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

We offer a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now

© 2007-2020, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.