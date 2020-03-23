Emulate Taps PerkinElmer’s Corbett as CEO, Gets Cash for Commercial Push

Xconomy Boston —

“Organ-on-a-chip” startup Emulate has appointed Jim Corbett to serve as its new CEO. Corbett joins the Boston-based company from PerkinElmer, where he was executive vice president and president of discovery & analytical solutions. At Emulate, he succeeds founding CEO James Coon.

Emulate has developed tiny chips lined with human cells that can be used to test experimental drugs. These chips are intended to provide an alternative to animal tests. In addition to the executive changes, Emulate announced the close of new financing to support commercialization plans. The company did not disclose how much was raised, but said that the latest round of investment was led by Northpond Ventures.