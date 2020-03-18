Life Sciences

Morphic Appoints Acceleron’s Peter Linde as Its Chief Medical Officer

Sarah de Crescenzo

March 18th, 2020

Morphic Therapeutic (NASDAQ: MORF) on Tuesday named Peter Linde as its chief medical officer.

Linde was most recently vice president of medical research at Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN), where he oversaw the design and execution of clinical trials including late-stage development work on luspatercept, a drug the FDA approved last year for patients with the rare blood disorder beta thalassemia. His previous experience includes roles at AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

Waltham, MA-based Morphic is developing small molecule drugs that target a class of receptors called integrins. The company anticipates its lead drug candidate—an investigational treatment for inflammatory bowel disease—will enter this clinic this year.

