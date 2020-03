Repertoire Immune Taps Torque Top Exec, Biogen Vet John Cox as CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Repertoire Immune Medicines, a Cambridge, MA-based biotech Flagship Pioneering formed by combining its companies Cogen Immune Medicines and Torque Therapeutics, named John Cox its CEO. Cox has been Torque’s chief executive since late 2019.

Previously Cox was the CEO of Bioverativ (NASDAQ: BIIV), which he spun out from Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) in 2016 and oversaw through its 2018 acquisition by Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY).