G1’s Demaree Jumps to Karyopharm for Chief Commercial Officer Job

Xconomy Boston —

John Demaree is joining Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) as its chief commercial officer, the same position he held most recently at G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GTHX). His experience also includes positions at Astellas Pharma, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Novartis (NYSE: NVS), and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Newton, MA-based Karyopharm recently reported positive results from a Phase 3 study of multiple myeloma drug selinexor (Xpovio) that could support expansion of the drug’s approval to cover more patients.