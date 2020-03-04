AMAG Pharma Chief Medical Officer Julie Krop to Step Down

Xconomy Boston —

Julie Krop, chief medical officer of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMAG) since 2015, is leaving at the end of the month, the Waltham, MA-based company announced Wednesday. Krop has agreed to provide “support and transition services” through March 31, according to a securities filing.

No reason was given for Krop’s departure, but it follows the January announcement that CEO William Heiden will leave and AMAG plans to divest its two commercialized women’s health products. As AMAG searches for a permanent CEO, former board member Lesley Russell will serve as a clinical consultant to the company.