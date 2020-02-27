XenoTherapeutics Names Michael Yaremchuk as Its Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

XenoTherapeutics on Wednesday named its first chief medical officer, Michael Yaremchuk.

Boston-based XenoTherapeutics is working to advance what’s known as xenotransplantation, or the process of grafting or transplanting organs or tissues between members of different species. Its first product to enter the clinic, Xeno-Skin, is genetically engineered pig skin intended to temporarily close human burn wounds.

Yaremchuk is director of craniofacial surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital, where XenoTherapeutics is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial of Xeno-Skin.