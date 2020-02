Skyhawk’s Terry Connolly Takes On New Role as Chief Operating Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Skyhawk Therapeutics has appointed Terry Connolly to serve as its chief operating officer. He had spent the past year as the Waltham, MA, company’s chief business officer. Before joining Skyhawk, Connolly held multiple roles at Celgene. Skyhawk is developing small molecule drugs that correct errors in RNA splicing. The company’s preclinical pipeline includes one program in cancer and three for neurological diseases.