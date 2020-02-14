Voyager Therapeutics Chief Operating Officer Matthew Ottmer Resigns

Xconomy Boston —

Gene therapy developer Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) has lost its chief operating officer. Matthew Ottmer, who held the role since September 2017, resigned effective Feb. 12, according to a Friday securities filing. No reason was given.

Though Ottmer has stepped down from his executive role, he will remain an at-will employee of Cambridge, MA-based Voyager through April 30, performing transitional duties, according to a separation agreement. After April 30, he will leave the company permanently. The separation agreement states that Ottmer will continue to receive his current salary and benefits through the transition period. After he leaves, he’ll receive severance pay in the form of salary continuation payments for 12 months.

Voyager is developing gene therapies to treat neurological diseases including Huntington’s, Alzheimer’s, and Friedreich’s ataxia. Its most advanced program, VY-AADC, is in mid-stage testing for Parkinson’s disease.