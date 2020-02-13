Life Sciences

Palleon Pharma Promotes Li Peng to Chief Scientific Officer

Frank Vinluan

February 13th, 2020

Xconomy Boston — 

Li Peng is taking on a new role at Palleon Pharmaceuticals as the company’s first chief scientific officer. Peng was previously Palleon’s vice president of research and early product development. Before joining the company, Peng held various roles at AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN). Palleon is developing drugs that target the Siglec-Sialoglycan axis, a mechanism of immune suppression, as an approach to treating cancer and other diseases characterized by immune system dysfunction. In 2017, the Waltham, MA-based biotech closed a $47.6 million Series A round of financing.

Frank Vinluan is an Xconomy editor based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [[at]] xconomy.com. Follow @frankvinluan

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

We offer a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now

© 2007-2020, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.