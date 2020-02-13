Anika Therapeutics Appoints Cheryl Blanchard Interim CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) board member Cheryl Blanchard has been named interim CEO of the company. Her appointment comes two weeks after the death of CEO Joseph Darling. With Blanchard stepping into her new role, the interim “Office of the President” that was created to take on Darling’s duties has been dissolved.

Blanchard has been an Anika board member since 2018. Her experience includes serving as chief executive of Microchips Biotech, as well as senior roles at Zimmer. Bedford, MA-based Anika develops and sells joint preservation and regenerative therapies for orthopedic conditions.