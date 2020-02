Lyndra Taps Pacira’s Richard Stanton for Chief Medical Officer Role

Xconomy Boston —

Richard Stanton has joined Lyndra Therapeutics as chief medical officer, the same role he held most recently at Pacira Pharmaceuticals. Lyndra is developing drug delivery technology that turns daily medications into extended-release formulations via a mechanism that keeps a drug in the stomach longer. Last year, the Watertown, MA-based company raised $55 million in Series B funding for clinical trials, manufacturing, and the expansion of its technology to more drugs.