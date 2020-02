Takeda’s Peng Lu Joins Pharvaris as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Pharvaris has appointed Peng Lu to serve in the newly created position of chief medical officer. Lu joins the Leiden, Netherlands-based drug developer from Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK), where she was vice president and global program lead for rare diseases. Lu will be based in Pharvaris’s Boston office. The company’s lead drug candidate, PHA121, is in early-stage testing as a treatment for hereditary angioedema.