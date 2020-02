Novartis’s Wotling to Join DBV as Chief Technical Operations Officer

Xconomy Boston —

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) has appointed Pascal Wotling to serve as its chief technical operations officer. He worked most recently at Novartis (NYSE: NVS), where he was head of external supply operations for the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. He will start at Bagneux, France-based DBV on April 1. DBV is awaiting an FDA decision for Viaskin, a skin patch developed as a peanut allergy immunotherapy.