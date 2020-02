Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Names Jeffrey Trigilio Chief Financial Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has appointed Jeffrey Trigilio to serve as its first chief financial officer. Trigilio was most recently vice president of finance at cell therapy company BlueRock Therapeutics. His previous experience includes time at Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN).

Amylyx, which is based in Cambridge, MA, is developing new treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The biotech has two programs in Phase 2.