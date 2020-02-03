Life Sciences

Boston Pharmaceuticals Picks NIBR’s Basson for Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

February 3rd, 2020

Xconomy Boston — 

Boston Pharmaceuticals has appointed Craig Basson to serve as its chief medical officer. He joins the Cambridge, MA, company from the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research (NIBR), where he was global head of translational medicine for the cardiovascular and metabolic therapeutic areas. Before joining Novartis, Basson was a professor of cardiology and internal medicine at Cornell University Medical College. Boston Pharmaceuticals’ pipeline includes clinical-stage compounds in development for autoimmune disorders, cancer, and infectious disease.

Frank Vinluan is an Xconomy editor based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [[at]] xconomy.com. Follow @frankvinluan

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

We offer a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now

© 2007-2020, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.