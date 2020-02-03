Boston Pharmaceuticals Picks NIBR’s Basson for Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Boston Pharmaceuticals has appointed Craig Basson to serve as its chief medical officer. He joins the Cambridge, MA, company from the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research (NIBR), where he was global head of translational medicine for the cardiovascular and metabolic therapeutic areas. Before joining Novartis, Basson was a professor of cardiology and internal medicine at Cornell University Medical College. Boston Pharmaceuticals’ pipeline includes clinical-stage compounds in development for autoimmune disorders, cancer, and infectious disease.