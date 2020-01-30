Disc Medicine Adds Longtime Acceleron Pharma Exec as New CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Disc Medicine appointed John Quisel as its new CEO. Quisel, most recently chief business officer at Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN), will start Feb. 25.

Quisel will join Disc Medicine after more than a decade at Acceleron Pharma, where he held a variety of roles since joining the company in 2006. He succeeds Disc co-founder Brian MacDonald, who has been serving as Disc’s interim CEO and will continue as a senior advisor and company director.

Cambridge, MA-based Disc launched out of Flagship Pioneering in October with $50 million to develop new anemia treatments.