Life Sciences

Disc Medicine Adds Longtime Acceleron Pharma Exec as New CEO

Sarah de Crescenzo

January 30th, 2020

Xconomy Boston — 

Disc Medicine appointed John Quisel as its new CEO. Quisel, most recently chief business officer at Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN), will start Feb. 25.

Quisel will join Disc Medicine after more than a decade at Acceleron Pharma, where he held a variety of roles since joining the company in 2006. He succeeds Disc co-founder Brian MacDonald, who has been serving as Disc’s interim CEO and will continue as a senior advisor and company director.

Cambridge, MA-based Disc launched out of Flagship Pioneering in October with $50 million to develop new anemia treatments.

Sarah de Crescenzo is an Xconomy editor based in San Diego. You can reach her at sdecrescenzo@xconomy.com. Follow @sarahdc

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

We offer a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now

© 2007-2020, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.