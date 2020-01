Takeda’s Blanchfield Joins Lantheus as Chief Commercial Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Lantheus Holdings has appointed Paul Blanchfield to serve as its chief commercial officer. Blanchfield was most recently head of US immunology at Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK). Before, he held several different roles at Dublin, Ireland-based Shire, which Takeda acquired in January 2019. North Billerica, MA-based Lantheus Holdings is the parent company of LMI, a company that makes diagnostic imaging agents and products.