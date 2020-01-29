Life Sciences

Decibel Therapeutics Exec Holtzman Retires, Reid Named Acting CEO

Frank Vinluan

January 29th, 2020

Decibel Therapeutics CEO Steven Holtzman is retiring, the Boston-based drug developer announced Wednesday. He will continue as a business advisor to the company. Decibel appointed Laurence Reid to serve as acting CEO. Reid is an entrepreneur-in-residence at Third Rock Ventures, one of Decibel’s investors. He is also the former CEO of Warp Drive Bio, which was acquired by Revolution Medicines in 2018. Decibel is developing small molecule drugs and gene therapies to address hearing loss and balance disorders.

