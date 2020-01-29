Life Sciences

Biofourmis Adds Jaydev Thakkar, Milan Shah to C-Suite

Frank Vinluan

January 29th, 2020

Xconomy Boston — 

Digital therapeutics company Biofourmis has appointed Jaydev Thakkar as its chief operating officer, and Milan Shah as its chief technology officer. Thakkar joins Boston-based Biofourmis after 14 years at Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), where he was most recently director of digital health and innovation. Shah joins from cybersecurity firm Uptycs, where he was co-founder and chief technology officer. Biofourmis is developing software-based therapies and other technologies for various parts of the healthcare system.

