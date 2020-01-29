Anika Therapeutics Announces Passing of CEO Joseph Darling

Xconomy Boston —

Joseph Darling, president and CEO of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK), has passed away, the company announced Wednesday. The company said that Darling, 62, died unexpectedly in upstate New York. No cause of death was disclosed.

Anika develops and sells joint preservation and regenerative therapies for orthopedic conditions. Darling joined the Bedford, MA-based company as its president in 2017, and was appointed CEO the following year.

Anika’s board of directors plans to start a search for a new CEO. Until a successor is appointed, the board has created an interim “Office of the President” to lead the company and oversee day-to-day operations. This office will be staffed by Sylvia Cheung, chief financial officer; James Loerop, executive vice president of business development and strategic planning; and Thomas Finnerty, executive vice president of human resources. All three will keep their current roles while carrying out their new responsibilities.

Photo by Anika Therapeutics