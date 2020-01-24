EXOME

Beam Therapeutics Promotes Giuseppe Ciaramella to President

Frank Vinluan

January 24th, 2020

Xconomy Boston — 

Beam Therapeutics has promoted Chief Scientific Officer Giuseppe “Pino” Ciaramella to president. He will continue to serve as the Cambridge, MA, biotech’s CSO, a role he has held for nearly two years. Before joining Beam, Ciaramella was the CSO of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). His experience also includes positions at AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) and Boehringer Ingelheim. Beam is developing base editing technology intended to make precise edits to single base pairs in DNA and RNA. Last September, Beam filed for an IPO to support its pipeline of preclinical gene-edited therapies.

