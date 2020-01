Poxel Picks Sigilon’s Moller for Chief Scientific Officer Post

Xconomy Boston —

David Moller has joined Poxel as its chief scientific officer, the same position he held most recently at Sigilon Therapeutics. Moller’s experience also includes research and development roles at Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Merck (NYSE: MRK). Lyon, France-based Poxel is developing treatments for metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Moller will be based in Poxel’s Boston office.