FDA Flags Risk of Infection, Kidney Damage for Sarepta Duchenne Drugs

Xconomy Boston —

Safety concerns stymied Sarepta Therapeutics’ attempt to win FDA approval last August for golodirsen (Vyondys 53), its second Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug. But an appeal of the decision led to a surprise reversal by the regulator last month, with little explanation why.

Details are now surfacing about the safety risks that led the FDA to initially reject the therapy. And the regulator contends that much more would be known about the extent of those risks if Sarepta (NASDAQ: SRPT) had conducted a study it was ordered to start in 2016 as a condition of the approval of Sarepta’s first Duchenne drug.

Those details were described in the letter the FDA sent to Cambridge, MA-based Sarepta notifying the company about the rejection. FDA rejection letters are typically kept private, but on Wednesday, the FDA posted the August correspondence on its website. It was signed by Ellis Unger, director of the agency’s Office of Drug Evaluation in the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. Sarepta did not respond to a request for comment about the FDA letter.

Golodirsen is an RNA-based drug developed to boost production of dystrophin, a muscle protein that Duchenne patients, who are mostly boys, lack. Eteplirsen (Exondys 51), Sarepta’s first Duchenne drug, was developed to do the same thing. The drugs, which are given as weekly infusions, cover different subsets of Duchenne patients based on their genetic profiles.

The similarities between the two Sarepta drugs point the way to the concerns that led the FDA to reject golodirsen in August. The FDA letter notes that patients who receive golodirsen face the risk of infection due to the administration of the drug through an intravenous infusion port. The letter also notes the risk of kidney damage. Both of these risks are potentially life threatening, and the kidney damage is “difficult or impossible to monitor,” the letter says.

When the FDA approved eteplirsen in 2016, it was the first drug to win the regulatory nod to treat Duchenne, a rare inherited disease that leads to progressive muscle weakness, and ultimately, death. At the time of the FDA decision, the concern about infection was raised but was not found in the 12-patient clinical trial that was the basis for evaluating the drug.

Since eteplirsen reached the market, there are more patients to evaluate. Of the 469 patients who received the drug through March 18, 2019, 11 of them, or 2.3 percent, developed infections, according to adverse event reports submitted in connection with eteplirsen. The FDA quashes any characterization of those infections as being solely related to the apparatus used to administer the drug. “If these devices are necessary to deliver the drug, then these infections must be construed to be drug-related,” the letter states.

Infection risks are higher in Duchenne patients because they are typically taking corticosteroids, which increases susceptibility to infections. The FDA says the infection risks reported for eteplirsen directly apply to patients who might receive golodirsen. “Ignoring the applicability of these infections to boys who would receive golodirsen is irresponsible, as this puts boys at even greater risk of complications and death,” the letter says.

Toxicity to the kidneys is a known risk of … Next Page »