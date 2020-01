Disarm Therapeutics Names Scott Holmes Chief Financial Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Disarm Therapeutics has appointed Scott Holmes to serve as its chief financial officer, the same position he held most recently at Kiadis Pharma. Before working at Kiadis, Holmes was the CFO of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals. Cambridge, MA-based Disarm is developing drugs neurodegenerative disease drugs that target a protein called SARM1.