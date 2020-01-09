EXOME

Saniona Taps Former Sobi North America President Rami Levin as New CEO

Sarah de Crescenzo

January 9th, 2020

Saniona, a Danish clinical-stage biotech company focused on rare diseases, named Rami Levin its new CEO. Levin was most recently president of the North America unit of Sobi, a rare disease biopharma headquartered in Sweden. He succeeds Jørgen Drejer, a Saniona founder, who will continue as chief scientific officer.

Levin, who will be based in Boston, joins as the company is advancing experimental treatments for disorders including Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity toward commercialization. His previous experience includes leadership roles at Merck Serono.

