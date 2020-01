Magenta’s Cooke Joins IFM Therapeutics as Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy Boston —

IFM Therapeutics has appointed Michael Cooke to serve as its chief scientific officer, the same position he held most recently at Magenta Therapeutics. Before Magenta, Cooke was a founding scientist at the Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation, where he held several positions. Last month, Boston-based IFM raised $55.5 million to launch its third drug subsidiary and an incubator, both focused on developing treatments for inflammatory diseases and cancers.