Coughlin Takes Over as Chief Medical Officer at Rubius

Melissa Fassbender

January 2nd, 2020

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) out of Cambridge, MA, has named Christina Coughlin as the company’s chief medical officer, as Chris Carpenter, who holds the position until January 6, transitions to a scientific advisory role.

Coughlin is a trained oncologist and immunologist and joins Rubius from Tmunity Therapeutics, where she was the chief medical officer. Prior to this, she held the same role at Immunocore. Coughlin also was the executive director of oncology clinical development role at Novartis; international project team leader of early development at Morphotek; and asset team leader in early clinical development at Pfizer’s Oncology Business Unit.

