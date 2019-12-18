EXOME

Ipsen’s Meek Departs for CEO Role at Gene Therapy NewCo FerGene

Frank Vinluan

December 18th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Ipsen chief executive David Meek has resigned from the Paris-based pharmaceutical company to join FerGene as its CEO.

Cambridge, MA-based FerGene was formed in November by Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Blackstone Life Sciences, which pumped a combined $570 million into the new business. Operating as a subsidiary of Ferring, FerGene will handle US commercialization of nadofaragene firadenovec, a gene therapy for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer that does not respond to immunotherapy. The gene therapy is currently in late-stage clinical testing.

FerGene says Meek will start on Jan. 14. To take his place at Ipsen, the company’s board has appointed Chief Financial Officer Aymeric Le Chatelier as interim CEO.

Frank Vinluan is an Xconomy editor based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [[at]] xconomy.com. Follow @frankvinluan

