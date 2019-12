Nimbus Therapeutics Taps Annie Chen to Lead Subsidiary

Xconomy Boston —

Nimbus Therapeutics has named Annie Chen to the role of president at its subsidiary, Nimbus Lakshmi. Chen is currently chief medical officer of Cambridge, MA-based Nimbus Therapeutics, and she will continue serving in that role. The company uses software to discover and design new drugs, some of which are developed by its subsidiaries. Nimbus Lakshmi is developing drugs that target tyrosine kinase 2, an enzyme involved in autoimmune and inflammatory responses.