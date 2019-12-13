EXOME

Pyxis Oncology Names Sullivan CEO, Steinberg Remains on the Board

Frank Vinluan

December 13th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Pyxis Oncology has appointed Lara Sullivan to serve as its CEO. She is also joining the Boston company’s board of directors. Sullivan succeeds David Steinberg, Pyxis’s founding CEO and a general partner at Longwood Fund. Steinberg will remain on the company’s board as an independent director. Sullivan was most recently founder and president of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) spinout SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX). Pyxis, a cancer drug developer, launched in July backed by a $22 million Series A round of financing.

