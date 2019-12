Replimune Taps Ex-Merrimack Exec for Chief Financial Officer Post

Xconomy Boston —

Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) has appointed Jean Franchi to serve as chief financial officer, the same position she held most recently at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK). Franchi’s experience also includes positions at Genzyme, Dimension Therapeutics, and Good Start Genetics. Woburn, MA-based Replimune is developing oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer.