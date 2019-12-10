Flexion Co-Founder, Chief Scientific Officer Neil Bodick to Retire

Xconomy Boston —

Neil Bodick, chief scientific officer of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN), will retire on Jan. 3. After co-founding the company in 2007, Bodick served as its chief medical officer. He became chief scientific officer in 2017 following FDA approval of the company’s extended-release formulation of triamcinolone acetonide (Zilretta), a treatment for knee pain. After retiring, Flexion says Bodick will continue in a consulting role to help in the transition of his responsibilities. Burlington, MA-based Flexion develops therapies for musculoskeletal conditions.