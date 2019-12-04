EXOME

Avrobio’s Gabriel Cohn Joins Homology as Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

December 4th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) has appointed Gabriel Cohn to serve as its chief medical officer. Cohn was most recently vice president of clinical development at Avrobio (NASDAQ: AVRO). His experience also includes positions at Shire, Baystate Medical Center, and the Tufts University School of Medicine. Homology, which is developing gene-editing medicines, raised $144 million in its IPO last year. The Bedford, MA-based company is developing drugs based on a process called homologous recombination, which it says could offer advantages compared to other gene editing approaches, such as CRISPR.

