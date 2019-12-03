Repare Therapeutics Taps Clementia Pharma’s Steve Forte As Its New CFO

Xconomy Boston —

Repare Therapeutics said Tuesday it has appointed Steve Forte as executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company, which has offices in Cambridge, MA and Montreal is developing immune-oncology drugs by leveraging a concept known as synthetic lethality. In 2017 it emerged from stealth with $68 million in outside financing to advance its efforts; in September it raised $82.5 million more.

Forte succeeds Katina Dorton, who joined Repare as CFO in May and has since left “to pursue other interests,” according to the company. Most recently Forte was CFO of Clementia Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by French pharmaceutical company Ispen for $1.3 billion earlier this year. His previous experience includes nearly a decade at Aptalis Pharma, which was later acquired by Forest Labs (now part of Allergan (NYSE: AGN)).