Caraway Therapeutics Names Martin Williams as CEO

Melissa Fassbender

December 3rd, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Cambridge, MA-based Caraway Therapeutics has named Martin Williams as its CEO. Williams joins the company, which is looking to treat neurodegenerative diseases by preserving neurons, from Yuma Therapeutics where he was the executive chairman. He will remain on Yuma’s board of directors.

With more than 30 years of industry experience, Williams has held several leadership roles, including president and CEO of Tokai Pharmaceuticals, and chief business officer of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) and Synta Pharmaceuticals.

Caraway Therapeutics is backed by SV Health Investors, AbbVie Ventures, MRLV Fund, Amgen Ventures, Dementia Discovery Fund, Alexandria Venture Investments, and Mayo Clinic.

