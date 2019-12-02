IFM’s Glick Becomes Executive Chairman, Seidel Promoted to CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Gary Glick, co-founder and CEO of IFM Therapeutics, is moving on from his executive role to become executive chairman of the company’s board of directors. To take his place, Boston-based IFM promoted Martin Seidel, the company’s vice president of research and development, to CEO. He is also joining the company’s board. The personnel changes came as IFM announced $55.5 million in new financing and plans for a new subsidiary and an incubator, both of which are focused on developing treatments for inflammatory diseases and cancer.